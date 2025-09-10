International Gas Union projects 1.7% rise in global gas demand this year

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Global gas demand may grow by 1.7%, or by 71 bln cubic meters (bcm), in 2025 compared to 1.9% in the previous year, the International Gas Union (IGU) said in a report.

"In 2024, global natural gas demand rose to 4,122 billion cubic meters (bcm), an increase of 78 cbm (1.9%) from 2023, driven by sustained growth in Asia and North America. <…> Natural gas demand is expected to continue its growth trajectory in 2025, with a projected annual increase of 71 bcm," the document reads. The main growth will come from the Middle East (+28 bcm, 4.6%), Asia (+16 bcm, 1.5%), and North America (+10 bcm, 0.9%).

In the first half of the year, the main growth in global gas demand was focused in Europe (+6.1%), and North America (+1.5%), driven by colder weather, which increased residential and industrial demand, as well as a reduction in renewable electricity generation, which led to greater gas use in Europe.

Europe's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in January-June increased by 16 bcm (23.6%) compared to the first half of 2024. At the same time, China, the world's largest LNG importer, reduced its imports by 19.4% over the same period. This trend is expected to continue throughout the year.

Overall, global LNG trade in January-June amounted to 340 bcm, up by 6 bcm, or 2.2%, compared to last year.