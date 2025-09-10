Six out of seven nuclear safety criteria violated at ZNPP — IAEA chief

VIENNA, September 10. /TASS/. Nuclear safety and security at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains unstable, with six out of seven criteria violated, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"The safety situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remains precarious, with six of the Seven Pillars compromised," the IAEA press service quoted him as saying in a statement.

"Ongoing military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, is deeply concerning, adding stress and risk," the IAEA chief added.

According to Grossi, this was also underlined by the IAEA team members deployed at the ZNPP, reporting hearing military activities on most days over the past week.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a Russian facility located on the shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units and a total capacity of 6 GW. Since 2022, the Ukrainian army has shelled residential areas of Energodar and the plant’s territory with artillery and attacked it with drones. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA Secretariat have been permanently stationed at the facility, with their composition regularly rotated.

In March 2022, Grossi outlined seven integral components of nuclear safety at the ZNPP. These include maintaining the physical integrity of the plant and the performance of equipment, ensuring conditions for the normal operation of personnel, access to external power supply, ensuring effective radiation monitoring, and providing communication channels with the regulator and "other parties.".