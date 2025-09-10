Russia-India joint venture for AK-203 production considers opening second plant in India

KORWA, India, September 10. /TASS/. The Russia-India joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), which manufactures Kalashnikov assault rifles, is discussing the possibility of opening a second plant within the country, General Manager Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma told visiting Russian journalists.

"I am in talks with the Russian side [about building] a second factory in the years to come," he said, emphasizing that demand for the company’s current products, the AK-203 rifles, is very high.

Speaking about the company’s future vision, Sharma noted that by 2030, IRRPL should become the leading manufacturer of small arms and related components in Asia.

"Russia has always been there whenever we needed them. I very strongly feel that Russia and India and India are two amazing strategic partners," he added.

According to Sharma, despite all the challenges in recent years related to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian side has continued to support the joint venture project. Sharma also praised the work of Russian specialists at the JV.