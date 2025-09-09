Dollar exchange rate up above 83 rubles on interbank market first since May 9

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 83 rubles for the first time since May 9, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.75% at 83.09 rubles. Meanwhile the euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 0.76% at 97.791 rubles.

By 10:07 a.m. Moscow time (07:07 a.m. GMT), the dollar had remained at 83.09 rubles (+0.75%), while the euro was up by 0.76% at 97.796 rubles.