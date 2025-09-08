Algerian Energy Minister invites Russian companies to cooperate in mining sector

TUNISIA, September 8. /TASS/. Algeria’s Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab has invited Russian companies to contribute to the development of the mining industry in his country. He said this at a meeting with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin in Algiers.

"The minister stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia, which is supported by a declaration on deep strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as a number of agreements, memorandums of understanding and joint work programs. He also officially invited Russian companies operating in the mining industry to contribute to the development of the mining industry in Algeria," the Algerian Energy Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

According to the ministry, at the meeting, "the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership in the energy sector," in particular in hydrocarbon exploration and production, "through cooperation between [Algerian] Sonatrach and Russian company Gazprom."

They also discussed "opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources" and "regional energy system interconnection" projects.

"The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology <...> as part of the partnership between the Algerian Atomic Energy Authority and the Russian state corporation Rosatom," the statement says.

The parties welcomed the level of dialogue and coordination of the two countries "at various international venues, in particular within the framework of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting the stability of global oil and gas markets," the ministry reported.

According to a statement from the Algerian Ministry of Energy, Marchavin "highly appreciated the significant potential for expanding economic cooperation" between the two countries and "expressed the interest of Russian institutions and companies in investing in the Algerian market." The meeting took place as part of the participation of the Russian deputy minister and the delegation accompanying him in the fourth inter-African trade fair, which is underway in Algiers from September 4-10.