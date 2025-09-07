Eastern Polygon develops steadily — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Eastern Railway Polygon is developing steadily, and the third stage of its expansion is beginning, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Eastern Railway Polygon is developing steadily. Last year we reached a carrying capacity of 180 million tons. We are now starting the implementation of the third stage of the expansion of the Eastern Polygon, which includes the construction of the second Severomuisky, Kodarsky, Kuznetsovsky tunnels and a bridge over the Amur River," he said.

According to him, this will allow 210 million tons to be transported by rail by 2030.

"Of course, significant financing will be required, including from the Russian Railways investment program. So far, all this is in our plans, and the decision on the construction of the second tunnels has been made," he said.

On July 6, 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to prepare a detailed timetable for further steps to modernize the Trans-Siberian (Transsib) and Baikal-Amur (BAM) highways. In 2022, Russian Railways completed the first, $3.6 billion stage of development of the Eastern Polygon increasing the total carrying capacity of the Transsib and BAM to 144 million tons.

The second stage of the program was designed until the end of 2024. The third stage of expansion was planned to begin in 2025. By 2030, the Eastern Polygon’s carrying capacity is to reach 210 million tons, and 270 million tons by the end of 2032.

About the EEF

The Tenth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF is The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity. As part of the forum’s business program, more than 100 thematic sessions were held, divided into seven blocks. The forum was attended by over 4,500 people from more than 70 countries and territories. The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.