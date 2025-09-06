VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The foreign companies that have sponsored the Ukrainian armed forces have turned into enemies for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

When speaking about the prospects for Western businesses’ return to Russia, he noted that Moscow would build a respectful dialogue with those who had fulfilled their obligations when exiting the Russian market, while those who had acted dishonestly would have to pay a price.

"As for those who funded the Ukrainian armed focus, it’s another thing. These companies have become [our] enemies, and they should be treated as such," Peskov stressed.