Eastern Economic Forum results in signing 353 agreements worth $74.1 bln

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. As many as 353 agreements worth a total of 6 trillion 51 billion rubles ($74.1 bln) were signed at the Eastern Economic Forum, Advisor to the President of Russia, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.

"As many as 353 agreements worth a total of 6 trillion 51 billion rubles were signed, excluding those agreements that constitute a commercial secret," he said.

Kobyakov also reported that more than 8,400 participants from 75 countries and territories took part in the forum's events.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.