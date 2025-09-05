Russian budget deficit not a big problem, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The debt burden of Russia is low and the level of the budget deficit is not a major problem, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I assure you, there is no big problem in this regard. Certain of our colleagues in the government believe this deficit can be increased – it is not a big problem. This is because the level of our debt burden – the international debt and the internal debt, it is not merely acceptable, it is low," the Russian leader said.

This guarantees stability of operation of the entire credit and financial system and the budgetary system, Putin added.