Unified Far East business regime not to affect advanced development areas — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Investor conditions in the territories of advanced development will be maintained when implementing unified business incentives across the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I want to emphasize that upon the introduction of the unified preferential regime, the conditions for existing investors in the territories of advanced development will be preserved. No one should have any concern that anything will be changed on the fly. This also applies to residents of international unified preferential regimes," he said.

Putin also proposed to launch a unified preferential regime for business across the entire Far East and Arctic regions beginning in 2027.

"Building on the accumulated successful experience, I propose taking a decisive step, namely, to implement seamlessly a unified preferential regime for business across the entire territory of the Far East and Arctic, while preserving conditions for existing investors. This should be done starting January 1, 2027," the president said.

