Russia ready to train friendly countries' crews for work in Arctic — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to train ship crews from friendly countries to work in the Arctic and on the Northern Sea Route, Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Poshivai said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It is assumed that the transit part, which is the Transarctic Transport Corridor, will be largely used by foreign crews. Here, we are ready to start training both our own crews and crews primarily from friendly countries so that they could work efficiently and safely," he said.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum takes place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer, with TASS as its general information partner.