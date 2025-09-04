MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia intends to recover its frozen assets in the West and transferred to Ukraine by reclaiming them "in kind" – that is, through land, property, and real estate," stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Commenting on London's transfer of $1.3 billion in profits from the use of Russian assets to Kiev, Medvedev emphasized via his Telegram channel that, since legal avenues are unlikely to succeed, the only realistic method is to return the valuables physically – namely, Ukrainian land and other real estate and movable property located there.

He clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia.

Medvedev further accused Britain of handing over Russian funds to neo-Nazis, describing it as an act of theft. He asserted that this situation grants Russia the legal right to demand compensation from Britain and the current Ukrainian government.

This development follows the British government's official announcement that it transferred $1.3 billion to Ukraine – profits derived from the use of Russian assets frozen due to sanctions. Additionally, Britain is reviewing its military readiness, with plans to send forces to Kiev contingent on a ceasefire.