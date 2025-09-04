Zarubezhneft, Vietnam agreed on further projects — Russian Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian oil producer Zarubezhneft and a Vietnamese company signed an agreement on additional projects in Vietnam, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Our company Zarubezhneft signed an agreement on additional projects in the territory of Vietnam and tit-for-tat by Vietnam’s company Petrovietnam in the territory of the Russian Federation," the minister said.

"I strongly hope we will complete all the regulatory documents in this regard within two months, so that we can start these activities since January 1, 2026," he added.