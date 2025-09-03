Russia’s National Wealth Fund amounts to $163 bln as of September 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The volume of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) as of September 1, 2025 amounted to 13.14 trillion rubles, or 5.9% of the GDP projected for 2025, the website of the Russian Finance Ministry reports.

The volume of the NWF is equivalent to $163.6 billion.

As of August 1, the volume of the NWF was 13.08 trillion rubles ($162 bln).

The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of September 1 amounted to 3.93 trillion rubles (1.8% of the GDP projected for 2025), which is equivalent to $48.9 billion.

As of August 1, the volume of the fund's liquid assets amounted to 3.95 trillion rubles ($49 bln).

The total estimated income from the placement of NWF funds in foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, recalculated in dollars, from December 15, 2024 to August 31, 2025, amounted to $63 million. On separate accounts for recording NWF funds with the Central Bank, 209.1 billion Chinese yuan, 178.3 tons of gold in impersonal form and 1.3 billion rubles ($16.1 mln) were placed. Also, 1.25 billion rubles ($14.5 mln) were placed in deposits and subordinated deposits with VEB.RF.