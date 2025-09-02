Russia working on possibility of using QR codes, Mir cards in China — VTB chief executive

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The possibility for Russians to pay with QR codes and Mir cards in China is being worked out now, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Andrey Kostin said, adding that the situation with QR codes in this case is simpler as they do not directly involve the banking system, which "may be sensitive."

"Here we are currently working in one of the most promising areas, I think, the use of QR codes, as in China it is practically number one payment instrument," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel. Cards are used less in the country, Kostin noted, adding though that "the Mir card could also become [demanded]."

The flow of tourists from Russia to China and from China to Russia is on the rise, the chief executive said. "The Chinese have their own card, and we also need to actively work on this. We are moving towards it. The demand is there, and it will generate results," he said.