SCO members to jointly develop tourism, medicine

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries reached an agreement at the summit in China to jointly develop medicine and tourism, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"Member States will strive to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of tourism, develop tourism infrastructure and increase tourist flows," the document said. "Recognizing the coordinating role of the World Health Organization in international efforts to protect public health, Member States shall strive to establish a fair, effective and sustainable public health system, build capacity and cooperation in the areas of emergency medical care, telemedicine, traditional/folk medicine and primary health care to ensure preparedness, prevention and response to possible pandemics," the declaration reads.

The participants highly appreciated the results of the Meeting of Health Ministers of SCO Member States in the city of Xi'an on April 28, 2025, and the 8th Meeting of Heads of Services of SCO Member States Responsible for Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-being in St. Petersburg on December 12, 2024, according to the document. They noted the proposals to establish a Global Coalition of Countries for Primary Health Care and a SCO Medical Association in a stakeholder format, as well as a working group on the provision of essential and emergency medical products within the SCO.

Member States also highly appreciated the contribution made by the Chinese city of Qingdao to unlocking the region's tourism potential and further strengthening cooperation in the field of culture as the "SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital in 2024-2025." They welcomed the announcement of Cholpon-Ata as the "SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital in 2025-2026", as well as noted the proposal to hold an anniversary meeting of the Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum in Cholpon-Ata under the auspices of the SCO.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. Leaders of more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives of ten international organizations, are taking part in it.