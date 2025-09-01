SCO countries to sharply increase economic cooperation — RDIF chief

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Economic and investment cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will sharply increase after the summit of this organization that is being held in China, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Obviously, we see that economic and investment cooperation will sharply increase, including after the meeting today and tomorrow. Obviously, not only China, but also many other partners, India and many other partners of Russia will increase economic cooperation," he told reporters.

The interaction of SCO countries is in sharp contrast to the policy of Western countries, the RDIF chief added.

"Yesterday there was a stunning picture of many countries cooperating together in a positive way. This is in stark contrast to the Western world, which has been so defeated, because we see that countries are set on cooperation, on joint projects, on a joint economy. No one is interfering with anyone, they are cooperating," he said.

Dmitriev also called the spirit of cooperation among SCO countries predominant.

"This spirit of cooperation and collaboration, the whole world certainly sees it. Against the background of the fact that there are many forces, including in Europe, that are, on the contrary, not inclined to cooperate. Therefore, we believe that cooperation prevails over such a spirit of non-cooperation," he explained.