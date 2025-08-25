North Korean beer faces stale reception in crowded Russian market — expert

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. North Korean beer brands will have a tough time carving out a niche in the Russian consumer market, co-owner of the Sevastopol Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers Oleg Nikolaev told TASS.

Sales of the North Korean-made Tumangang 11 beer have launched in retail chains in the Far East, the RBC news outlet said earlier – in the Yakutia, Primorsky and Khabarovsk Regions.

"There’s no shortage of beer in Russia in terms of total brewing output, or the number of grades and brands, or in terms of quality," the expert said. "Russia has learned to make good beer at an affordable price. There are some exceptions, but for the most part this is the case. Therefore, this 160 ruble ($2) bottle of North Korean beer remains an enigma," Nikolaev said.

Russian supermarkets carry more beers than many liquor stores in the EU and even excises on beer from unfriendly countries did not change the situation with filling the shelves, he stressed.

"There are plenty of Russian brands ready to trump competitors pricewise," the expert added.