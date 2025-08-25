Rostec CEO confirms Russia’s plans to increase production of Tu-214 jets by 2028-2029

KAZAN, August 25. /TASS/. CEO of the state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov has confirmed plans to increase production of Tu-214 aircraft to 20 units by 2028-2029.

"[The Kazan Aviation Plant] has become a super-modern enterprise over the past three years. <...> By 2028-2029, we will be producing up to twenty Tu-214 aircraft annually," Chemezov said at the award ceremony for honorary citizens of Kazan.

In November 2024, the Tu-214 with new Russian components made its first flight, which lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes.

In February, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that the first Tu-214 aircraft would be delivered this year.

In March, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported that the volume of orders for the Tu-214 aircraft was 30 aircraft.

In June, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov told the RBC-TV, that there were plans to increase production of Tu-214 passenger jets to twenty units by 2027-2028.