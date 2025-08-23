Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro

CARACAS, August 23. /TASS/. Venezuela and Russia develop mutually advantageous cooperation as they implement joint investment projects, President of the Bolivarian Republic Nicolas Maduro said following a phone conversation between Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Gomez and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Today, Executive Vice President [Delcy Rodriguez] had a lengthy and fruitful [phone] talk with our close friend [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov who confirmed the expansion of the economic alliance between our countries and the implementation of joint investment projects," Maduro said in a speech at the Event for the Defense of Peace and Sovereignty of Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean streamed by Venezolana de Television.

Lavrov extended an official greeting from Russian President Vladimir Putin to "Venezuela and specifically his friend, President Nicolas Maduro," the Venezuelan leader shared.