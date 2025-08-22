Russia, Vietnam discuss cooperation in oil and gas sector — Russian Deputy PM’s office

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are carrying out the necessary internal procedures to implement intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters following his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Hong Ha.

"In May 2025, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the oil and gas sector were signed. The necessary internal procedures are being promptly carried out to ensure the entry into force of these documents. This will help expand opportunities for cooperation between the countries in this area," the report says.

A meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Vietnamese commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha - took place in a videoconference mode at the Russian government coordination center.

The parties noted the progress of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. For example, in terms of logistics communications, in 2025, the Russian company FESCO launched two new services for the delivery of goods from Vietnam to Russia. This indicates a demand from businesses to expand transport lines.

"Air traffic between our countries is increasing: five Russian airlines operate 23 flights a week to Vietnamese cities. We welcome the resumption of flights to Russia by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air. The Vietnamese destination is in great demand among our tourists. The number of tourists from Vietnam to Russia is also growing. From September this year, the period of stay on an electronic visa in Russia will be extended to 30 days. I hope that this will also contribute to making Russia more popular as a tourist destination for Vietnamese citizens," Chernyshenko stressed. The parties also discussed cooperation on science and education. In particular, they noted the intensification of joint work to create a Russian school in Vietnam based on the relevant intergovernmental agreement.