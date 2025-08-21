EU confirms intention to buy US energy resources for $750 bln and invest $600 billion

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. In a joint statement adopted with the US, the European Union confirmed its intention to import US energy resources worth a total of $750 billion and invest another $600 billion in the US economy, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced.

"This deal delivers $750 bln in European energy demand during President Trumps term and EU firms will invest an additional $600 bln in new investments in America," he wrote on the X social network.

The minister also cited the text of the statement, which specifies that the EU countries intend to purchase LNG, oil and nuclear energy products from the United States by 2028.

European countries will purchase chips for data centers for artificial intelligence technologies from American manufacturers for a total of $40 billion.

As Lutnick indicated, the European Union has committed to taking measures to prevent technology leakage and increase imports of American military equipment. The EU will provide preferential conditions for American fish and agricultural products, including vegetables, fruits and nuts.

The United States will have a most-favored-nation regime for supplies of European aircraft and their spare parts, generics, their ingredients and precursors. In addition, the United States and the EU have declared their intention to act jointly in the event that third countries impose restrictions on the supply of "critical mineral resources". As EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated earlier at a press conference in Brussels, the US has also committed not to raise tariffs on European goods above 15% and to seek to reduce them in the future.