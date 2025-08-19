Russian-Chinese trade in agricultural, food products up 13% year-on-year in H1 2025

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover of agricultural and food products between Russia and China increased by 13% in the first six months of 2025 compared to last year, Zalina Aiba, Deputy Director of the Department for Regulation of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Fish Farming) of Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, said at the 3rd international SPROUTS forum in Kazan.

"Numbers from the first half of this year show that our trade turnover in agricultural produce and food products increased by 13%. Russian exports of products to China are growing steadily, having increased by almost 8% in the first half of the year," Aiba said at a session titled "Partnership in Agriculture: Russian-Chinese Prospects."

According to her, export growth has been fueled by supplies of rapeseed oil, frozen fish, pork and edible pig by-products. "Together, these types of products give us an increase of more than 400 million US dollars," Aiba said.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend. TASS is the event’s general information partner.