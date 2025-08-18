Tatarstan takes lead among Russian regions in cooperation with China — diplomat

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Tatarstan holds leading positions among Russian regions in developing its partnership with China, Consul General of China in Kazan Xiang Bo said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"The Republic of Tatarstan is one of key Russian regions. It holds leading positions in the country by the economic potential and the openness level. The volume of trading between Tatarstan and China is above $3 bln for two years in a row already," the diplomat said.

The Consul General underscored successful implementation of joint projects, including creation of an industrial park and opening of a direct air service between Kazan and Shanghai. "I am confident Tatarstan has become one of the most active Russian regions in developing cooperation with China and is on the first line of Sino-Russian interregional partnership," Xiang noted.

Dynamic development of relations between Tatarstan and Russia creates a sound basis to implement new promising projects in various spheres, he added.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.