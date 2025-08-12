Fifty new technologies for energy storage units to be created in Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian specialists will create about fifty new types of equipment and components for energy storage units within the framework of the federal project on development of energy storage systems, department director at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Mikhail Kuznetsov said at a press conference dedicated to strategic tasks of the national fuel and energy sector.

"We will create about fifty new types of equipment and component parts within the framework of this federal project, which are to enable us to at least secure the technological sovereignty in the area of Li-ion batteries and also the technological leadership or the ground work for the given technological leadership in the area of post-lithium technologies," Kuznetsov said.

The project is being implemented as part of the National Project of New Energy and Nuclear Technologies approved at the turn of the last year, the department director said.

"This National Project does not only provide for significant export revenues but also creates the technological base for reliable power supplies of the country," Kuznetsov stressed.