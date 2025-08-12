Russia may create Arctic wind farms to develop Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia is developing specialized wind power generators in the Arctic configuration to power Northern Sea Route facilities, department director at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Mikhail Kuznetsov said at the TNF 2025 industry and energy forum.

"We want to provide our country with the technological sovereignty as regards the efficiency of solar power plants, to have them at the level of the best global practices, and to master production of wind turbines in the Arctic configuration, which will be definitely helpful for us in our tasks of developing the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic region," Kuznetsov said.

The technology will enable erecting wind power installations capable of operating in extreme Arctic conditions, the official said. They will become an important element of the infrastructure when developing the Northern Sea Route.