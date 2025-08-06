Russia becomes biggest investor in Tajikistan's economy in January — June 2025

DUSHANBE, August 6. /TASS/. Russia became the biggest foreign investor in the economy of Tajikistan in the first six months of this year, with investments worth over $1.31 bln, or 39.7% of their total volume, having come from Russia to the republic, as reported at a press conference of the leadership of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan.

In the first half of 2025, Tajikistan attracted about $3.3 bln in foreign investment, which is 59.4% higher than in the same period last year. Meanwhile slightly over $1.41 bln (42.8% of the total volume of foreign investment) came from CIS countries to the republic, and about $1.89 bln (57.2%) were invested by other states.

Among top five investors in Tajikistan's economy were Russia (over $1.31 bln, up by 83.2% compared to the same period in 2024), the UAE ($448 mln, up by 285.6%), the Virgin Islands ($336.3 mln, up by 405%), China ($309.5 mln, up by 19.5%), and Italy ($134.5 mln, down 1.7%), according to the State Committee. Significant volumes of investment in Tajikistan also flew from Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, the US, Germany, and the UK.

Meanwhile, of the total volume of foreign investments to the country over the past six months, only $144.7 mln (4.4%) were direct foreign investments allowing investors to participate in the management of companies. In terms of this indicator the largest investments in the economy of Tajikistan in January-June 2025 were made by China ($99.5 mln, or 68.8% of their total volume), the UK ($16.2 mln), Russia ($10.1 mln), Kazakhstan ($4.3 mln), and Japan ($3.3 mln).

The country is also implementing 82 state investment projects worth almost $4.6 bln, with funds allocated, among other things, by international financial institutions and governments of other countries in the form of grants or loans.

Economic relations between Russia and Tajikistan

Trade between Russia and Tajikistan reached $1.071 bln in January-June 2025, up by 11% year-on-year. In 2024, trade between Russia and Tajikistan amounted to around $1.9 bln, which is 15% higher than in 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the Kremlin in March that Moscow and Dushanbe were working to increase bilateral trade turnover by 2.5 times by 2030.