Borrell slams EU-US trade deal as European capitulation

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. The trade deal clinched between Brussels and Washington and setting 15% import tariffs on European goods is the capitulation of Europe, ex-chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell told the EUObserver news portal.

"The European Commission is selling it as the ‘least bad option.’ But I think it’s the result of a poor strategy — more a surrender than a negotiation. It follows the old strategy of bullies. The US threatened 30% tariffs, then offered 15%, and we’re expected to be grateful," the former top EU diplomat said.

The deal reveals that the EU cannot be viewed as "a strategically autonomous actor," Borrell added. "From a political standpoint, the result is very bad. It gives the impression of weakness and submission to Trump’s demands," he stressed.

"We pursued a ‘smile and good manners’ approach, hoping to melt Trump’s heart and got a balanced deal. But it didn’t work," the ex-official noted.