Russia, Madagascar to consider launch of direct flights

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia and Madagascar will consider the possibility of launching direct flights in the event of a stable passenger flow to ensure the profitability of such flights, the Russian Transport Ministry reported following a meeting held by Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and Minister of Transport and Meteorology of the Republic of Madagascar Valery Ramonjavelo.

"A regulatory framework for air traffic has already been formed between our countries. We expressed our readiness to assess the possibility of launching direct flights in the event of a stable passenger flow to ensure the profitability of such flights," the report said.

Russian companies are ready to provide strategic and technical consultations, and they are also open to the introduction of Russian technologies in Madagascar in the field of railway automation and telemechanics, the ministry said. Moreover, the Russian University of Transport is ready to accept students from Madagascar for training. "It boasts a wealth of experience in training specialists for more than 30 African countries," according to the report.

"A team of the Transport Ministry has proposed concluding an agreement between the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and the Agency for Ports, Maritime and River Transport of Madagascar. The document will regulate issues of ensuring safety at sea, as well as the inspection and certification of sea vessels," the ministry said, adding that the possibility of establishing a working group for cooperation in the transport area was also discussed.