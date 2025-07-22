Mozambique interested in Russia’s participation in natural gas production — Minister

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Mozambique is interested in involving Russian companies in development of natural gas fields in the north of the country, Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas said at the press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Mozambique is interested in diversifying ties in the sphere of natural resources mining, particularly natural gas," she said. "We asked Minister Lavrov in this connection to support major companies from Russia that are engaged in oil and gas production and would like to enter the market of Mozambique," the minister noted.

Companies from the US, Italy, France and South Korea also show interest in tapping large natural gas fields in the Province of Cabo Delgado, the minister said. The situation there is complicated at the same time because the region "suffers from the terrorist threat now," she noted, adding that the situation is currently being normalized.