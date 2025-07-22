Trump looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX in Golden Dome project — report

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is expanding its search for partners to build the Golden Dome missile defense system, as it is wary of over-reliance on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Possible candidates include Amazon’s Project Kuiper and such startups as Stoke Space and Rocket Lab. These companies could be picked for the project in light of deteriorating relations between Trump and Musk, which culminated in a public spat in early June.

"The shift marks a strategic pivot away from reliance on Musk's SpaceX, whose Starlink and Starshield satellite networks have become central to U.S. military communications," Reuters said.

The Pentagon has approached Project Kuiper to join the Golden Dome effort, even though the company launched just 78 of a planned constellation of 3,000 low-earth orbit satellites.

Due to its size, track record of launching more than 9,000 of its own Starlink satellites, and experience in government procurement, SpaceX still has a chance track to help with considerable portions of the Golden Dome.

Trump-Musk feud

On June 5, Trump and Musk traded barbs on social media. The businessman said Trump would not have won the presidential election in November 2024 without his support, backed the idea of impeaching the president, criticized Trump’s tariffs, the White House bill aiming to reduce government spending and predicted a recession in the second half of 2025. Trump hit back by saying Musk no longer performed his duties effectively in the department of government efficiency and went crazy. The president also threatened to tear up government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX, or cut off all subsidies to them.