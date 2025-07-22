Global LNG trade to increase by 5.5% in 2025, 7% in 2026 — IEA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade is expected to expand by 5.5% in 2025 and by 7% in 2026, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which revised its forecast in the latest Gas Report.

"Growth was primarily concentrated in Europe and North America, with adverse weather leading to stronger gas use in the buildings and power sectors. In contrast, gas demand was weak in Asia, with both China and India recording demand declines in the first half of 2025," the report said.

"Global LNG supply is projected to rise by 5.5% (or 30 billion cubic meters) in 2025, primarily driven by the ramp-up of major new LNG production projects in North America," the report added.

"Higher LNG supplies were partly offset by lower Russian gas deliveries to the EU, which dropped by 45% (6.5 bcm)," the IEA highlighted in the report.

Looking ahead to 2026, the IEA anticipates the fastest annual growth in LNG supply since 2019 — a 7% increase, or 40 billion cubic meters. This surge will mainly be fueled by new LNG developments in the United States, Canada, and Qatar.

"In 2026, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico together are expected to account for over 70% of the global addition in liquefaction capacity. Much of the U.S. supply boost will come from the launch of the Golden Pass LNG project, with further momentum provided by projects that begin in 2025 and reach full output by 2026," the agency noted.