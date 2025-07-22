Russia will continue to expand grain exports — PM Mishustin

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. Russia will continue increasing its grain exports, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated during a dedicated meeting on the subject.

"The president has set the goal of increasing exports of agricultural products by 1.5 times by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. This objective will be achieved in part by expanding grain shipments," he said.

Mishustin proposed discussing additional measures needed to strengthen Russia’s position in the global market and fully unlock the export potential of the country’s agricultural sector, including in the Far East.

"This will contribute to the development of the macroregion’s constituent entities and the country as a whole. And of course, it is essential for improving the quality of life of our citizens and supporting our entrepreneurs," the Prime Minister concluded.