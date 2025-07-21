Russian aviation authorities to stabilize flight schedule after restrictions

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, are working in collaboration with airlines and airports to stabilize the flight schedule after restrictions triggered in airports of Central Russia on July 19-21, the Ministry said on its Telegram account.

"The national air harbors gradually start working under the schedule: safety of passengers remain the priority. The Russian Ministry of Transport and Rosaviatsiya continue working together with airlines and airports for the national air transport to catch up with the flight schedule as soon as possible," the ministry said.

The number of passengers in airport terminals is not above their throughput capacity, the air regulator informed.