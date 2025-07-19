EU blacklists 23 Russian companies as part of 18th sanctions package — gazette

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. The European Union added 23 Russian companies to its black list, the bloc’s official gazette for legal acts reported.

Among other Russian businesses, the EU’s 18th sanctions package targets the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Aeroscan, a Moscow-based provider of solutions for businesses using unmanned aerial technologies, YATEC, a gas producer in Yakutia, and the Rubin research and development company.

The latest anti-Russian restrictions target 1,958 individuals and 641 legal entities, bringing the total number of names on the black list to more than 2,500 and marking a record.

The black list includes individuals and companies from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, CIS countries, China, North Korea, Iran, Arab countries as well as Asian and African nations.