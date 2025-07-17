MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The policy of the European Union on the phased reduction of the share of Russian gas in its market has already resulted to adverse consequences for its economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev.

The petrochemical sector has almost halted its work, Guryev said. "There is more," the head of state noted. "The glass production also. There is the whole chain of adverse consequences," Putin said.

The European Commission is pushing forward intentions to completely reject Russian gas. Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries, leading to the need for buying more expensive fuel, particularly in the United States.