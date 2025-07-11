Gazprom, CNPC discuss prospective Russian gas supply projects to China

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang discussed prospective Russian gas supply projects to China during a working meeting in Beijing, according to a statement from the Russian holding.

"The Far Eastern route project is progressing according to schedule. In June 2025, Gazprom, CNPC, and PipeChina signed agreements governing cooperation during the commissioning and further operation of the cross-border section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River. The start of deliveries is scheduled for 2027. Special attention during the talks between Alexey Miller and Dai Houliang was given to future gas supply projects to China, taking into account the needs of the rapidly growing Chinese economy," the statement said.

Gazprom noted that in the long term, gas demand in China is expected to increase significantly. According to forecasts from several Chinese research agencies, gas consumption in the country will rise to 600-650 bln cubic meters by 2035-2040.

"Our mutually beneficial cooperation with our Chinese partners is based on a realistic understanding of the present and future of the global energy market. Reliable traditional energy sources will remain in demand for a long time. The cleanest and most efficient of these is natural gas. I am confident that in the coming decades, natural gas will make a significant contribution to achieving China’s environmental and economic goals," Miller said, as quoted in the statement.