Russia is open to cooperation on geological exploration with Saudi Arabia — minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia has a significant groundwork for a number of minerals and is open to cooperation in subsoil use and geological exploration with Saudi Arabia, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said at a meeting with Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah al-Khorayef.

"Russia has a significant groundwork in terms of reserves of gas, coal, critical mineral resources, including rare earth metals. More than 100 types of minerals listed on the state balance sheet allow the country to plan and implement various scenarios for providing the domestic economy with raw materials. Our country is open to cooperation on subsoil use and geological exploration," Kozlov said as quoted in the ministry's statement.

At the meeting the two ministers mainly discussed prospects for joint activities in the field of geology and subsoil use, including strengthening the technological sovereignty of the two countries.

Russia offers Saudi Arabia a wide range of partnerships, including geological exploration of the Arabian Shield and the Red Sea shelf, scientific research in the areas of rational use of subsoil, analysis of the state and search for groundwater, the statement said.

The parties are currently preparing to hold the first meeting of the working group on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in geology and mineral resources, which was concluded in 2024.

"Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar al-Khorayef said that his country is very interested in cooperation with Russia in the field of subsoil use, and especially in the field of searching for underground sources of drinking water supply. The Minister stressed that the state is considering attracting Russian investments and technological solutions," the Russian Natural Resources Ministry noted.

Bandar al-Khorayef also invited the Russian side to present the potential of the geological exploration and subsoil use industries at the Future Minerals Forum on January 13-15, 2026 in Riyadh.