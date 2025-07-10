Rosatom to nearly double composite production for the aviation sector in 2025

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The volume of composite materials produced by Rosatom for the aviation industry is expected to almost double in 2025 to reach 385 metric tons, with substantial growth projected in the following years, Director General of Rosatom’s Composite Division Alexander Tyunin said at the TASS booth during the Innoprom exhibition.

"If we speak about the total tonnage of all types of materials supplied to the aviation sector, which includes carbon fibers we produce, fabrics, and chopped fibers, the 2024 result is 211 metric tons across all applications. The plan for 2025 is around 385 metric tons. This means we expect consumption to nearly double. And going forward, as government-approved programs for aviation equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles are implemented, this growth will continue to be very significant each year," Tyunin said.

He emphasized that the traditional growth drivers for the composites industry are the aviation sector, the energy industry, particularly wind energy, construction, and shipbuilding. "Composites can function for 100 years or more without being affected by water exposure. As a result, the operational maintenance of composite vessels is cheaper, helping to significantly reduce costs," Tyunin added.

In the aviation sector, composites help reduce the weight of an object, improve fuel efficiency, and, in the case of electric vehicles, increase driving range, he also noted.

