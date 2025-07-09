PREVIEW: Ninth international OPEC seminar to begin in Vienna

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. The 9th Opec International Seminar will open in Vienna on Wednesday, bringing together ministers from the world’s leading oil producing countries and top managers of energy companies.

The event will be held on July 9 and 10 in the historic Hofburg Palace, under the theme "Charting Pathways Together: The Future of Global Energy." TASS is an information partner of the event.

The event will comprise 12 thematic sessions, devoted to the development of the energy industry.

On the first day, participants will address the present situation on the global oil market and its prospects. They will also discuss financing and regulation of the global energy industry.

The previous edition of the event was held in July 2023 and attracted more than 1,000 participants, including 17 Ministers from OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC countries, 18 CEOs, 13 heads of international organizations and 89 journalists. TASS also was an information partner of the event.