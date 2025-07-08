Moscow, Riyadh united by pursuit of technological independence — Russian PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Innoprom event shows that the country is striving for technological independence, just like Russia, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Saudi Arabia has become a partner country of Innoprom this year. This is direct evidence of the high level of Russian-Saudi cooperation. We are united by the desire for mutual respect, self-sufficiency and technological independence," he said in a speech at the event.

According to the official, the kingdom's participation in the event speaks to the high level of Russian-Saudi cooperation.

Mishustin then welcomed the kingdom's delegation led by Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef.

"We share the determination of our friends to work together in the spirit of pragmatism and partnership," he said.

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 7-10. Its theme is "Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough." As part of the event, Russian businessmen will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 countries. TASS is the exhibition’s premier media partner.