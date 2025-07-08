Moscow, Riyadh have prospects of partnership on IT, automotive sector — Russian PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have the opportunity to broaden cooperation in the sphere of information technologies, automotive industry and oil and gas machine-building, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

"I believe we have good prospects to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector and machine-building, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, mineral fertilizer production, and in the information technology sphere," he said.

Trade and economic relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, the prime minister noted.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.