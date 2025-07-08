MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles fell by 27% year on year to 569,130 units in the first half of 2025, President of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association Alexey Podshchekoldin said at the press conference.

"Sales of new cars in Russia dropped by 27% to 569,130," he said. Cars of Russian brands captured just 40% of the market with 225,420 units sold. Chinese brands accounted for 55% of the market or 314,540 units. Other brands, including the once supplied by parallel import, stood at 5% or 29,170 automobiles.

The situation is slightly better in the used cars market. Sales dropped in the first half of 2025 by 4% to 3.089 mln units, with the shares of Russian brands and Chinese brands totaling 32% and 4% respectively. For the time being, 86% of car buyers had to revert to the secondary market, while each third was capable of buying new cars in 2012.

Sales of electric cars tumbled from record high 10,293 units in January - May 2024 to 4,398 units in the like period of this year. This sector holds 0.85 of the market at present and it is premature to speak about its role of a powerhouse for the Russian automotive industry, Podshchekoldin added.