Trade between Russia and Algeria is second among African countries — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Algeria is second among African countries, State Duma deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov (the New People party) stated. He was speaking at a meeting of the State Duma deputy group for relations with the parliaments of the Middle East and North Africa with a delegation of the parliamentary friendship group with Russia of the National People's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

"Of course, the development of our relations is determined by the leaders of our countries. And our relations are developing. Trade turnover between Russia and Algeria is second among African countries. But it could be first," he said.

He thanked Algeria for its position in international politics and for supporting Russia "on a whole range of issues."