Russia to allocate $1.7 bln for robotization in next six years — minister

EKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia plans to allocate about $1.7 bln for robotization during the next six years, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the meeting of industry ministers of member-countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"Robotization is one more important area. About $1.7 bln are planned to be allocated for these goals during the next six years. A broad range of state support measures is aimed at stimulating the demand, performing research and development for new robotic specimens and creation of the technological infrastructure to be based on thirty robotics development centers being created now in our regions," the minister said.

The task is to provide for robotization density of 145 units per 10,000 people, and up to 230 robots per 10,000 employees for the industrial plants with the state participation, Alikhanov noted.

Russia is able already to produce motors, drives, manipulators, control, technical vision and navigation systems for industrial robots. Developments are underway for data transmission facilities, power supplies, status sensors and domestic software, the minister said.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.