Bank of Russia not planning investments in cryptocurrencies

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has no plans to invest in cryptocurrencies and views them as a risky and volatile asset, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing within the framework of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We continue to be against using cryptocurrencies in payments inside the country. That is, ‘yes’ for the foreign economic activity, ‘yes\ for particularly qualified [investors] as a target for investments. Nevertheless, we are against its use as the means of payment," she said.

"Considering our attitude towards them as risky and volatile assets, we certainly do not consider that we as the Central Bank may invest in that," Nabiullina added.