Bitcoin price up above $110,000 first since June 11

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has risen above $110,000 for the first time since June 11, 2025, according to Binance platform data.

As of 12:42 p.m. Moscow time (9:42 a.m. GMT), the Bitcoin price was up by 2.35% at $110,090.

By 1:02 p.m. Moscow time (10:02 a.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin had narrowed gains to 2.04% reaching $109,851.

