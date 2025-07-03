Russia harvests 3.8 mln metric tons of grain since start of 2025 campaign

VOLGOGRAD REGION, July 3. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the 2025 harvesting campaign, Russia has harvested 3.8 mln metric tons of grain, according to a presentation by Roman Nekrasov, department director at the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

For comparison, as of the same date last year, grain harvest volumes had reached 16.5 mln metric tons.

Earlier, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported that Russia is expected to harvest at least 135 mln metric tons of grain in 2025, surpassing last year’s result.