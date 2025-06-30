OPEC seminar participants plan to discuss energy prospects, investment, technology

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Participants of the 9th OPEC International Seminar will address a broad range of issues related to the development of the global energy sector, including both short-and long-term market prospects, investment in energy, and its technological advancement.

The seminar will be held on July 9-10 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The central theme of the event is "Charting Pathways Together: The Future of Global Energy," and TASS is the official media partner of the seminar.

According to the agenda published on the seminar’s official website, the two-day event will feature 12 sessions with the participation of ministers from major oil-producing countries, representatives of international organizations, and executives from leading energy companies.

The seminar will begin on July 9 with an opening ceremony followed by a special introductory session. The list of speakers for the sessions has not yet been disclosed.

Over the course of the two days, participants will explore various topics concerning the evolution of the global energy industry, including energy security, the growth and future prospects of the oil sector, short-and long-term energy industry outlooks, increasing financing for energy, the eradication of energy poverty in developing countries, climate and sustainable development, and the deployment of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

In addition, on the second day of the seminar, July 10, a dedicated session will be held to present OPEC’s long-term oil market forecast – the World Oil Outlook (WOO), an annual report traditionally released by the organization.

The previous OPEC International Seminar was held in July 2023 and gathered more than 1,000 participants, including 17 ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, 18 heads of energy companies, 13 leaders of international organizations, and 89 journalists. TASS also served as the event’s media partner.