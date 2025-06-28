Tatyana Kim only Russian woman named on Forbes 50 richest self-made women on Earth

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Tatyana Kim, the chief of the e-commerce retailer Wildberries & Russ, is the only representative of Russia named to the Forbes ranking of the world’s 50 richest self-made women.

Ranked 18th with a wealth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 49, is the second-youngest woman on the list.

At the top of the ranking is Rafaela Aponte-Diamant of Switzerland valued at $38.8 billion. In conjunction with her husband, she founded Mediterranean Shipping Company, which is currently the world’s largest shipper with a fleet of 900 vessels and more than 136,000 employees.

Admission to the ranking started at $2.1 billion. The elite club includes 18 Americans and 18 Chinese. The most represented region of the globe is Asia-Pacific, with 24 women hailing from there. These women’s most common route to wealth has been technology.